Priyanka Chopra shared that she'd had a rough end to her week with an emotional post mourning the loss of someone special to her.

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram to mourn the death of Pradeep Guha, a Bollywood film producer and prominent media personality.

She shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with Pradeep, and even included an interview clip of his where he spoke kindly about her.

Her emotional caption read, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much."

She continued, "This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I've had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor.

Priyanka paid a heartfelt tribute to Pradeep upon hearing of his loss

"You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.

"This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on.

"I've learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I'll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud. Picture abhi baaki hai.

"Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG."

The actress is currently on vacation in London where she posted her tribute from

Fans flooded the post with heart emojis aplenty, with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia commenting, "Priyanka this is just heartbreaking, I cannot believe this …" A friend of hers also wrote, "beautiful words Pri, RIP PG."

Priyanka is currently still in London while her husband, Nick Jonas, recently kicked off his Jonas Brothers tour in Las Vegas.

