Priyanka Chopra's star-studded photograph could just break the internet Queens everywhere

Priyanka Chopra has already cemented herself as a huge role model for Asian and Indian women across the world with her career and humanitarian efforts.

The star amplified that with a new picture she shared that featured several other pillars of the community and had everyone seeing stars.

The actress posted a selfie to her Instagram from an event with other prominent Asian celebrities.

The photo featured actresses Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh, and Sonoya Mizuno in London, all brightly smiling for the camera.

"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table. #queens #asianpride," she captioned the picture.

The star's magnificent selfie really blew her followers away

Her famous friends fell in love with the shot and hailed it for the greatness that it included, with Michelle Lee commenting, "What a group!" Awkwafina also responded to the photo with, "I LOVE YOU" and several hearts.

Fans were equally as awestruck by the picture and couldn't help but give it a boost in the comments section.

Several of them commented with exclamations like "Fabulous" and "Wonderful" and "Queens!" And many of them just left hearts and flames in their wake.

The Quantico star had another major star-studded moment that sent her Bollywood fans wild as she announced her return to Hindi cinema.

Priyanka announced her return to Bollywood with actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

She shared a picture of hers with prominent Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and revealed that she was working on a female-led movie with the two, her first major production since 2019.

"Let's rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019," she wrote in the caption, then explaining the story of how the entire project came together.

"This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can't wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart's smiling," she concluded, sparking a massive reaction among her Bollywood fans and racking up over two million likes in just a few days.

