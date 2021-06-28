Here's how Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others are celebrating pride Some of the best "happy pride" moments included

It's pride month, a time for the celebration of LGBTQ+ communities around the world, where we honor and remember their struggles, and cheer them on as they take on the world and spread love.

While pride month is starting to wind down, some of the world's most famous allies and celebrities are just picking up steam. Several of them are sharing their own social media dedications to pride and commemorating the occasion in their own way.

Jennifer Garner

The 13 Going on 30 actress just kept it simple and beautiful, sharing a video made by photographer and filmmaker Jaimen Hudson. The stunning clip showed dolphins emerging out of the water, flipping through the rainbow being created by the dew, with Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars playing in the background.

Jennifer Garner's post for Pride celebrated the colors of the rainbow

Sarah Jessica Parker

The star was able to pay homage to both Pride and New York City with her post, where she included a few pictures from New York's famous hot dog chain, Grays Papaya, the current book she's reading (Aftershocks by Nadia Owusu), and a scene of New Yorkers celebrating Pride. "I couldn’t love this city more. X,SJ" she wrote.

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Pride and New York City

Katie Holmes

Katie was another who celebrated Pride in NYC, showing off the way her fellow New Yorkers were celebrating around the Washington Square Park area. Her post featured rainbow socks with Nikes, face paint, people adorned in the pride, trans, and bi colors and flags, and using chalk to write messages on the ground, an intimate look into New York's unique culture.

Katie Holmes provided an intimate look into NYC celebrations

Priyanka Chopra

Speaking of Pride in NYC, and keeping our theme, Priyanka decided to keep things more personal and shared her own look for the day, wearing a gorgeous sheer white combo with stunning gold bling. "Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride!" she captioned it.

Priyanka Chopra showed off her Pride OOTD

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola shared a graffiti mural of her character from Derry Girls, who came out as a lesbian at the end of the show’s first season. "How cool is this!? Thank you @emmaleneblake for this epic mural of Wee Clare and @tinydavyq for sending it to me #HappyPride Angels" she captioned it.

Nicola Coughlan gave a shout-out to her Derry Girls character

Julianne Moore

The Still Alice actress took a different route, sharing a throwback of a shoot she'd done with British fashion photographer, Tim Walker. "Happy #pride #loveislove," she wrote for the photograph which shows her off in a long blue gown (a snuggie?) and coiffed hair, with a rainbow behind her and surrounded by sunflowers

Julianne Moore used the opportunity to share a throwback

Jessica Chastain

And back to NYC we go, this time with actress Jessica Chastain, who showed off her love for pride with a little rainbow flag sticker on her chest. She uploaded a looped video soundtracked by Lady Gaga's LGBTQ+ classic Born This Way, showing off the sticker as she basked in the sunlight, simply captioning it with a bunch of colorful hearts.

Jessica Chastain got a little rainbow sticker to mark the occasion

Happy Pride, everybody!

