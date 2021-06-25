Priyanka Chopra's lush sunbathing shot is making fans go wild If that's not a summer vibe, what really is?

Priyanka Chopra is giving her fans, followers, anyone with an Instagram account really, the chance to revel in her beauty once more.

In an Instagram #ThrowbackThursday shot, she posted a picture of herself just enjoying the rays of the sun in the constantly sunny Los Angeles.

She wore a simple vest, shorts, and shades combo as she lay there relaxing with her glass of sangria. "Sun, Sangria and Sass. Mood. #TBT" she captioned it. And honestly, yes, it most definitely is a mood.

"Looking good PC," one follower wrote. And there were several versions of "QUEEN" and "hot," although not many words were to be found. Hearts, flames, heart eyes, stars, all of these and several more populated the comments section of the picture as viewers just took it all in.

Priyanka's sunkissed shot really caught several eyes and attention spans

Amid stunning shots like these, the Quantico star has been using her space more recently to provide more of a voice for local brands and organizations that are driving towards affecting change. She's also done several social media campaigns towards bringing awareness to the COVID spread in India.

She recently also helmed the overhaul of the Victoria's Secret mission towards including more representation with their models, including more representation for POCs and different body sizes.

The actress is one of the founding partners of the VS Collective

"Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen!" she wrote. "As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do.

"I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

