Laura Dern's rare throwback photo with son Ellery comes after adventurous move Come on, Laura!

Laura Dern took the daredevil route to celebrating special occasions when she shared on her Instagram how she rang in her son Ellery Harper's big day.

To celebrate his milestone 20th birthday, Laura decided to take the plunge - into the sea, that is, as she took a dip in the North Sea.

WATCH: Laura Dern accepts 2020 Bafta for best supporting actress

She posted a picture of the sea in the waning daylight as she wrote in the caption, "In honor of my amazing boy and this weekend celebrating his birth…I threw myself into the North Sea.

"He loves the ocean and as a California native…wow…it was an exhilarating wake up on his day!! I love you my incredible 20 year old!"

Also included with it was an adorable throwback of Laura with a smiling baby Ellery. The Marriage Story actress' famous friends filled the comments section with sweet messages for him as well.

The actress celebrated her son's birthday with a dip in the North Sea

Close friend Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Happy Birthday El," and Julianne Moore commented, "Aww happy birthday ellery!"

Mary Steenburgen also said, "Happy Birthday, Ellery!!!! We love you," with Cheryl Strayed adding, "Happy Birthday, Ellery! Sending you our love!"

Many other fans also wished Ellery a happy birthday, and several flooded the comments section with heart emojis to celebrate Laura's own impressive feat.

Ellery is an up-and-coming model and Laura shares him and his sister Jaya, 16, with her ex-husband Ben Harper.

And speaking of the sea, the actress made waves recently with a hilarious clip she also shared on her feed in response to a post that Reese made when she tried to call Laura and got no response.

Laura and Reese engaged in their own kind of social media dialogue

"Dern? You there?" Reese captioned her picture, showing her perplexed face. In response, her friend simply posted a three second long clip saying, "What??" in an annoyed tone.

Reese kept the comedic banter going by commenting on Laura's video with, "Answer the PHONE!!!!" and fans couldn't get enough of the exchange.

