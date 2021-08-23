Reese Witherspoon shares the perfect family photo with lookalike children Deacon and Ava Goofy and adorable!

Reese Witherspoon is one of those Hollywood celebrities who's seen as the "relatable" one and her adorable social media posts are proof of that.

The actress shared a rare throwback picture featuring both of her oldest children, son Deacon Phillippe, 17, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, as they all acted their silliest for the camera.

Standing together in front of Reese's beautiful beachfront home, the three smiled their biggest smiles and let the lookalike genes do the talking in front of the gorgeous setting sun.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic," she wrote in the caption with a DNA emoji (did anyone know that emoji even existed?).

Fans were in love with the family photograph, and Reese's Hello Sunshine official page even dropped a couple of goofy emojis of their own.

Reese and her two oldest embraced their goofy sides

One fan commented, "the most beautiful laughs in the world, I love this beautiful family so much," with another saying, "I can't with you guys."

However, there were several who couldn't help being drawn to Reese's gorgeous summer outfit, a textured white dress with sandals.

A fan wrote, "Love that white dress!! Where is it from?" and another also asked, "Omg love the dress. Where's it from?" A third also added, "Awesome dress."

Reese has flaunted more of her summer wardrobe over the past few months as she's spent more time with family. She shares youngest son Tennessee, eight, with current husband Jim Toth.

Reese enjoyed a beautiful summer day out with Deacon

She recently posted a photo of herself with Deacon, who is currently on vacation with dad Ryan Phillippe, as they enjoyed a summer day out.

The Election actress captioned the photo, "Making sure we get some good photo options incase we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me."

