Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer dress as she teases exciting news with co-stars The Big Little Lies star got fans talking – and they were all saying the same thing!

Nicole Kidman has a fabulous sense of style and looked incredible in a sheer dress featuring green embroidery in her latest Instagram post.

The Hollywood star was posing in the picture alongside her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, which had been taken prior to the pandemic.

In the image, all three woman looked incredibly happy, and the star wrote alongside it: "Hoping your April Fools is filled with laughter as bright and beautiful as these girls @LauraDern @ReeseWitherspoon."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman opens up about her daughters in rare interview

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many hoping that Nicole was teasing a season three of the hit show.

"We need a season three Nicole," one wrote, while another commented: "Don't be shy, make a Big Little Lies season three." A third added: "I heard there's a Big Little Lies 3 coming very soon can you verify this?"

Nicole Kidman's fans are hoping she has teased a Big Little Lies 3 in her latest post

As of yet, there are no concrete plans in the works for season three of the award-winning show, but that's not to say it won't happen in the future.

One of the show's creators, David E. Kelley, told TV Line: "I'm not sure logistically how it could be done because everyone is so busy."

He added: "It [certainly] couldn't be done right away. Down the road? Maybe. But we so love the show and the characters, so none of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together."

Nicole plays Celeste in the hit HBO show

The cast are all up for taking part in the HBO show too. Nicole opened up about the possibility during an interview on BBC Radio 2 in September.

Chatting to Zoe Ball, the mother-of-four said: "Reese and I talk about it a lot and Zoe, Shay all of us, Laura – who is actually over there now, she's in London right now shooting. We're desperate to all get together again."

The Hollywood star with husband Keith Urban at the Big Little Lies premiere

Big Little Lies was a family affair, as Nicole's two youngest daughters Sunday and Faith had roles as extras in the classroom scenes.

Proud mum Nicole opened up about her children's roles during an appearance on Ellen. "They were in as extras," she said. "Which I've never told anyone, and here I am now being a big mouth."

