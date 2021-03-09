Reese Witherspoon shares never-before-seen-photo with Little Big Lies co-stars The actress was marking International Women's Day

To mark International Women's Day, Reese Witherspoon has shared a never-before-seen photo featuring her Little Big Lies co-stars.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's kitchen inside Nashville home belongs in a showroom

The photo featured Reese, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley all glamorously posing.

Reese and Zoë looked striking in red dresses, while Nicole rocked a tan dress, Laura modelled a green outfit and Shailene posed in a jumper and trousers combo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares her lentil soup recipe

Paying tribute to her co-stars, Reese wrote: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the women who lift me up and hold my dreams in their hearts!

"Celebrating every incredible woman in this world. We are always stronger together."

Reese uploaded several other pictures of her co-stars, including the five of them stood on a mountain overlooking a vast savannah.

The gallery also featured Reese alongside co-stars from other shows, including Jennifer Aniston, and her friends, including makeup artist Molly R. Stern.

Reese shared a never-before-seen photo of her co-stars

Stars that Reese tagged in the post reacted jubilantly, with Kerry Washington posting: "Love you RW" and Zoë Kravitz writing: "Miss you so much it's stupid."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's spring gingham dress is the perfect WFH chic

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon pose on the beach in nostalgic photo

Other fans also reacted warmly to the post, with one writing: "Just floored by all the incredible shows you put out, that also happen to feature incredible women."

Another praised the actress for the post, writing: "Thank you for using your voice. We are always stronger together."

"The powerful women together!!" another wrote. "I miss all of you so much. This pic made my day."

Nicole Kidman recently shared a throwback snap of Reese

In a separate post, the star wrote an inspiring post commemorating International Women's Day, she wrote: "Women hold up the world.

"We are the authors, directors, and creators of our own stories & our collective history. Today we celebrate supporting each other and fighting for change!"

Reese recently sent her fans wild when she posted an adorable picture alongside her lookalike mother.

The Legally Blonde star was spending some "quality mother-daughter time" teaching her mother things about the internet like memes and TikTok.

Fans loved the sweet photo, with one writing "Love it!" and another adding: "So sweet."

One joked about what might happen following the photo, jesting: "That is so sweet. Next thing you know she will be doing TikTok dances."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.