Jane Moore's baby blue dress would take you from desk to a date

Jane Moore looked amazing on Wenesday's Loose Women in a stunning dress from high street favourite Karen Millen. The dress is currently on sale; it's £95 down from £159. There's still a fair few sizes left. Result!

The midi has delicate rivets, square flap pockets and a front zipper. It flared beautifully with every move and gave the blonde beauty a classic look.

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 super simple style lessons

Jane's look was put together by stylists MotherShoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen, who look after all the Loose Women stars' looks.

The duo (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. Their signature look is predominately high street items in bright shades and the pair have amassed an impressive fan base. We particularly love their motto, which you can find on their website. It reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

Speaking about her stylists in her fashion column in The Sun, Jane explained: "They gently coaxed me into becoming more sartorially adventurous on screen which, in turn, eventually translated to being braver off it, too."

Textured Zip Front Midi Dress, £95, Karen Millen

She added: "When you are young, you can pretty much wear anything and look good. But as we get older, we need to choose more wisely for our size, shape and skin tone. Don’t get me wrong. I still have plenty of “jeans and T-shirts” days, but equally, I don’t think twice about doing the weekly shop in a bright pink jumpsuit."

The 50-year-old champions women to be more adventurous with their fashion choices. She said: "After all, being a woman “of a certain age” makes us invisible enough in society, so we should absolutely avoid dreary clothes that make us blend into the background." Well said Jane, we couldn't agree more!

