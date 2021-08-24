Gordon Ramsay shares stunning photo of wife Tana in rare family post The couple have been married for 25 years

The week got off to a celebratory start for Gordon Ramsay and his family. On Monday, the celebrity chef took to Instagram with a public message for his wife Tana in honour of her 47th birthday.

Gordon, 54, chose to share a beautiful snapshot of his wife, taken on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2015. In his caption, he sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday to this amazing lady @tanaramsay. Love you," accompanied by a black love heart.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana dances in wedding dress to mark 25 year anniversary

Tana was among those to react to the touching post, posting three red hearts in the comments section. Meanwhile, fans also rushed to send their best wishes to the former school teacher.

"Happy birthday to your beautiful lady! We wish her an incredible fun filled day," one follower said, while a second wrote: "Awww we share the same birthday! Happy birthday to us!"

Gordon shared a loving message for wife Tana on her birthday

No doubt Gordon and the couple’s children pulled out all the stops to give Tana a special day. The pair have been happily married since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 19-year-old Tilly, who is set to star in Strictly 2021, and little Oscar, two.

At the start of the month, Gordon and Tana celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans.

The couple's four eldest children, Megan, Jack, Holly and Tilly

She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family’s luxurious London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

Little Oscar bears a striking resemblance to his famous father

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their love for Tana's heartwarming video. Amanda Holden left a heart emoji, whilst close family friend David Beckham wrote: "Wow @tanaramsay @gordongram [heart emoji]".

