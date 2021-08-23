TV chef Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Sunday to share his recipe for a mouthwatering Portuguese sandwich known as 'Bifana' – but seriously divided his Portuguese fans with his take on the traditional dish.

Filming against a stunning Mediterranean backdrop, Gordon was seen grilling cuts of marinated pork before layering the meat in fresh bread with BBQd vegetables and lashings of mustard and grilled cheese. Delicious.

"I made a Pork Sandwich so good in #Portugal they could smell it from the party boat on the sea! I’m making my take on an incredible Bifana….Bon a-bifana!" penned the celebrity chef.

Fans were quick to comment on Gordon's take on the classic dish - and not everyone was impressed with his attempt!

"That's a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, definitely not a Bifana", commented one follower, whilst another agreed: "Sorry mate that is not even close to a Portuguese Bifana! Nice try."

A third fan confirmed that a traditional Bifana is just grilled pork with bread, rather than Gordon's lavish take on the tasty Portuguese dish. "Looks delicious, but that’s not a traditional Portuguese classic Bifana".

The 54-year-old culinary expert may not have impressed all his Portuguese fans, but many of them were left desperate to recreate his culinary take on the classic dish. "As a Portuguese [native], I approve", commented one fan, whilst another sweetly penned: "Every party you go here in Portugal, starts off with a Portuguese beer and a Bifana. Good job Gordon!"

Gordon's daughter Tilly will compete in this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Gordon's video comes just days after it was announced that his youngest daughter Tilly will be taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the likes of Olympic athlete Adam Peaty, BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker and actor Greg Wise.

Tilly, who at 19 years old is one of the show's youngest-ever contestants, is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts 9.5million followers.

Shortly after Tilly's news was made public, proud dad Gordon shared the BBC One show's announcement video and wrote: "So proud of this one @tillyramsay youngest dancer ever! Good luck darling @bbcstrictly."

