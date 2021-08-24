Jane McDonald congratulated by fans as she marks new achievement Well done!

Jane McDonald is quite the accomplished singer, having released over ten albums during her illustrious career, with her latest Let the Light In, having been released on Friday.

On Tuesday, the star thrilled fans when she revealed that the album had already reached no. 6 in the UK Albums Chart.

The star made the announcement in a post that saw her dressed to the nines in a gorgeous glittering gown, while holding a physical copy of the album.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "Thanks to everyone who bought my new album – it's gone straight in at number 6 in the UK album chart!!!"

She also released a nine-minute clip, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, as well as interviews about why it was so "special" to her.

In an emotional part of the clip, she explained how the song You Still Lead Me was a "sequel" to her classic song The Hand That Leads Me, and how it was inspired by a picture of her late mother that she noticed was watching over her while she played the piano.

Jane was thrilled with the news

Fans were in a congratulatory mood for Jane's post, and many praised her for the brilliant album news. "Bravo Jane," said one, while another added: "Congratulations, well deserved."

Others related to the story she told in her behind-the-scenes look, as one wrote: "You bring the light to us. The world is blessed by your presence."

Earlier this year, the star was devastated when she lost her husband, Eddie Rothe, to lung cancer. In May, the former Loose Women star thanked fans for the support and love they'd shown her following his passing.

She wrote: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed.

Jane gave fans an behind-the-scenes look into the album

"I'm so touched by each and every one. All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.

"I'm hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed's memory. It's been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead."

Jane and Ed – a former member of The Searchers – started dating in 2008, some 20 years after they first met, and got engaged on Christmas Eve of that same year.

