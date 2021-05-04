Jane McDonald breaks silence following tragic death of her beloved partner Ed Ed Rothe passed away from lung cancer in April

Jane McDonald has taken to Instagram to share her heartbreak following the death of her long-term partner, Ed Rothe.

The former Loose Women star reached out to her fans with a touching Instagram post, thanking them for their kindness.

She wrote: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed.

"I'm so touched by each and every one. All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.

"I'm hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed's memory. It's been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead."

Jane's beloved partner Ed passed away in April

Jane and Ed – a former member of The Searchers – started dating in 2008, some 20 years after they first met, and got engaged on Christmas Eve of that same year.

Announcing the news of her fiancé's death, a post on Jane's social media accounts read: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane's beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

The couple started dating in 2008

"He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice."

Jane has been married twice before. She met her second husband, Henrik Brixen, while filming BBC show The Cruise, with Henrik working as a plumber on board the ship at the time.

Jane pictured with her second husband, Henrik

The pair went on to marry in 1998, with their wedding featured in the fly-on-the-wall series. Henrik subsequently took over managing Jane's blossoming career – but after four years, decided to call time on the marriage amid concerns he would prevent Jane from being successful.

"Henrik tried his very, very best and he was brilliant at what he did, but he didn’t know the industry," Jane revealed to the Mirror back in 2018.

"We'd come to a point where Henrik had made quite a few enemies and he said, 'If I don’t leave you, you are never going to have a career.' And that is why I never talk about Henrik in a bad light at all because he was the one that walked out of the marriage to save my career."

