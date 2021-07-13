Christine Lampard shares rare clip of daughter Patricia - and she's following in dad Frank's footsteps! The tiny tot is already showing signs of becoming an aspiring footballer

Christine Lampard has returned to the spotlight, taking part in her first interview since having baby Freddie back in March. Appearing on Tuesday's Lorraine, the mum-of-two - who is married to Frank Lampard - was asked about her newest addition as she shared rare family photos and videos on the show.

"This is practically the first time I've left the house! It feels really really nice… [but we are] really, really good. He's a great little baby, he slipped into the family just seamlessly. He's been a gorgeous little addition," the doting mum remarked.

MORE: Frank and Christine Lampard stand out from the crowd with glamourous Wimbledon appearance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

"He's just over four months already so he's sitting up… he's just great [and to have] a little boy in the house - a bit of a change!"

MORE: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about his baby son with wife Christine

READ: Frank Lampard reveals how wife Christine supports him through work pressures

Frank, 43, and Christine, 42, welcomed their son Freddie just a few months ago. They are also doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia, while Frank has two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

The Loose Women star then teased that her daughter Patricia could be following in her dad's famous football footsteps. With a clip of her little girl kicking a ball around playing in the background, she gushed: "She loves football, I'm not even kidding you! She absolutely loves football…

Christine has returned to work mode

"Do you know the really pathetic thing though is that [Frank] talks to her like she's a premier league player! He tells her off saying, 'No, one, two, one two…' a proper football conversation and I say, 'She's two and a half Frank!' So she doesn't stand a chance, she has to be a footballer!"

On how Patricia is with her new baby brother, Christine said: "She is really good. Is he like her dolly? A little bit, but then she forgets he is there and couldn't care less! But if she hears a little moan she starts singing little songs to him, which we thought was quite sweet.

"But she has been really good actually. She has been a nice big sister so far, but it's early days!"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.