Christine Lampard reveals post-baby health concern

Christine Lampard has revealed she developed a hernia shortly after giving birth. Speaking on Tuesday's Lorraine, the 42-year-old - who gave birth to her second child, a son called Freddie, in March - opened up about her post-baby health with physiotherapist Maria Elliott.

Discussing the stigma surrounding post-baby bodies, the presenter confessed she was diagnosed with the condition six months after welcoming her son.

READ: Christine Lampard shares details on emotional family reunion after giving birth to son

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

"Generally people have a six-week check with a GP after having a baby," she said. "It was actually at my six-week check-up that I discovered I had a hernia. I didn't even know that was the case."

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals intimate details from Ant McPartlin's wedding

SEE: Christine Lampard shares clip of daughter Patricia - and she's following in dad Frank's footsteps!

The TV star, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard, added: "If you don't do these follow up things, you can go about your life as normal and be doing an awful lot of damage."

Urging viewers to check themselves, Christine continued: "If I hadn't physically seen a doctor at six weeks, I don't think my hernia would ever have been diagnosed."

The TV star gave birth to her second child in March

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two opened up about her young family and how life has changed since the arrival of her baby boy Freddie.

READ: Frank Lampard reveals how wife Christine supports him through work pressures

The star has been married to Frank since 2015 and together they are also parents to daughter Patricia, who will be three in September. Christine is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla 14, and Luna, 15, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Asked how it felt welcoming a baby boy into the mix, Christine told the Mirror: "It's brilliant. He's a very happy little being, so far, thankfully. Freddie settled beautifully into our life.

Christine and Frank share two young children together

"He's very easygoing and just sits there and stares and smiles a lot. Really, that's it! He's just brilliant. And Patricia has been very good with him, as well. She's been very loving. So life hasn't changed for her at all, which is also nice. So we feel very, very blessed with him, I have to say. I don't take any of it for granted."

The presenter was then asked about the prospect of expanding their family even further. "No, I don't think so," she said. "Freddie was a beautiful little surprise. To be honest, I think I'm done with surprises. I think we're very lucky to have the two of them. We're very content, we really are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.