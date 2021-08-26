Maria Menounos showcases her before-and-after physique in figure-hugging white dress We weren't expecting this!

Maria Menounos works hard to stay in shape and she displayed the results of her healthy regime in an unexpected Instagram post recently.

The star, 43, caused quite the stir with two almost identical selfies but with one tiny difference!

MORE: Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update

In the photos, Maria wore a tight, white mini-dress as she posed in her dressing room surrounded by makeup, weaves and clothing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity health and diet tips

At first glance, the images looked the same but the former E! News host explained why they weren't. "Me before breakfast," she wrote, before adding. "Swipe to see me after breakfast."

Sure enough, Maria had a tiny belly in the after shot and fans leaped to comment on the fun photos. "Awww congratulations on the Brunch baby!!" wrote one, while another added: "Lunch and dinner."

MORE: Maria Menounos undergoes major transformation and fans can't believe it

READ: Maria Menounos and Michael Strahan have sweetest online exhange

Many called her "beautiful," and some even suggested it may have been a real baby bump!

Maria played spot the difference

The TV and radio personality has been open about her hopes of becoming a parent with her husband, Kevin Undergaro, and in July 2021 she revealed more about their surrogacy journey.

During an episode of her Better Together Youtube series, she admitted they were hitting unfortunate roadblocks in the process.

RELATED: Maria Menounos takes Kelly Ripa's Live seat in the chicest cropped look

"I thought we'd have the surrogacy thing down," Maria admitted. "We'd be implanted by now. We'd have all this excitement and that just keeps not working."

Maria and Kevin are navigating parenthood through surrogacy

Maria - who lost her mother to brain cancer in May 2021 - said her mum had told her to stop talking about it until they were sure it was happening.

She quipped: "Even my mom at the end was like, 'Maria, stop talking about it until something happens.' And I'm like, 'We're trying so hard.

"I thought we'd have something exciting by the holidays, or just after the holidays, but that's not happening."

The couple are desperate to have a baby but due to Maria's battle with a brain tumor in 2017, they're understandably worried about her carrying a baby herself.

"We definitely want children," Kevin said. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.