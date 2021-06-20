Diane Shipley
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes is a doting dad to three sons and a daughter
Eamonn Holmes delighted his fans on Sunday when he posted a picture with all of his children in honour of Father's Day.
The dad-of-four took to Instagram, where he shared a stylish black-and-white snap which showed a smiling Eamonn surrounded by his daughter and three sons, all of whom were also beaming.
He captioned the photo: "This is my Four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan. Proud to have them as my Children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their Dad. #FathersDay."
The presenter's followers were quick to wish him well on the happy occasion, not least his wife Ruth Langsford, with whom he shares youngest son Jack, 19.
She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Daddy Holmes," adding a red heart emoji. Eamonn's fans also chimed in, commenting: "Happy Father’s Day Eamonn," and "What a lovely photo."
Another added: "Family is everything, happy Father’s Day. Don’t forget Maggie though you’re a doggy daddy too," to which the star sweetly responded: "Can never forget her. X."
Eamonn shared a sweet photo with all his children
Eamonn shares his oldest children Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28, with his ex-wife Gabrielle.
Back in April, the doting dad revealed that he is set to become a grandfather for the first time as Declan and his wife Jenny are expecting a baby.
The 61-year-old announced the news on an episode of This Morning on 7 April, where he and Ruth both radiated happiness.
Eamonn said: "Now folks, there's something I want to talk to you about today... I've been having a very tough week... It hasn't been a good time, I've been in tears over these two people."
Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010
He then shared a photo of Declan and Jenny and said: "We're all going to be grandparents!"
He went on: "Declan, you are the same age that I was when I had you," before sharing a photo of himself cuddling Declan as a baby.
