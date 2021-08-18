Frankie Bridge’s jaw-dropping cake for husband Wayne’s milestone birthday revealed The Loose Women star went all out!

Frankie Bridge wowed fans on social media as she shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her husband Wayne's belated 40th birthday party, including a cake that had to be seen to be believed!

Taking to Instagram, the stylish star shared a series of snaps, including pictures of the couple kissing and posing with their arms around each other.

But it was the cake that caught her followers' attention (and ours').

The three-tier white cake had a Maltesers packet at the top and appeared to have several packets' worth of the chocolate treats pouring down the side, plus Teaser sweets, other chocolate bars, sparklers and a "40" sign.

Frankie and Wayne stood behind the cake, with the Loose Women panellist looking fabulous in a zebra-print cropped top and loose wavy hair, while her husband wore a patterned shirt, sunglasses and dark green hat.

The couple both beamed at the camera and appeared to be having the time of their lives – and no wonder, with such a sweet treat awaiting them!

Fans were impressed with the fabulous cake

The former Saturdays singer captioned her post: "So this weekend… we finally had 'El Fest!'… a festival to celebrate @waynebridge03 40th!!! From last year… so technically 40+1."

She went on: "When I was pregnant with Parker… Wayne decided he wanted to call our new son 'Elvis' and declared that every year we would have 'El Fest'… so I decided (with a lot of help from some awesome people) to make that dream a reality (as clearly… he didn’t get the name) [laughing emoji]."

Frankie and Wayne have been married since 2014

"I’ve never seen so many happy faces in one place… and for one night… life felt normal again (apart from the hand sanitizer)… my soul feels cleansed."

Frankie finished with a heart emoji and her fans were quick to react to express their love for the snaps – the cake in particular.

"Oh. My. God. It looks insane!!! So glad you got to celebrate," wrote one.

Another added: "That cake tho," and a third agreed, commenting: "Wow."

