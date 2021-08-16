Everyone's loving Frankie Bridge's £7.20 polka top and red Mango jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always look forward to Frankie Bridge's 'Frankie Faves' edit of high street clothes on Instagram every Sunday evening. The mother-of-two shares a variety of inexpensive looks with her followers on her feed and we love to see her styling efforts.

One of our favourite looks this week is a getup that had a distinctly Parisian edge. The star teamed a white and black polka dot gypsy style top with a pair of high waisted, pillar-box red jeans from Mango. How chic? The jeans are £35.99 and the top comes in at just £7.99 from Miss Pap.

Frankie Bridge explains why she'll never do I'm a celeb

In the snap, Frankie was carrying one of her twin nephews. She captioned the shot: "Of course Sonny had to make the main grid for #frankiesfaves little bit in love with all these outfits… what’s your fave?… all pics tagged… links in stories #ootd."

Fans took to the comments section to shower her style ups with praise.

Fans loved Frankie's gorgeous outfit

Keeping in with the high street theme, on Monday morning, the star announced that she has a new line with Oasis.

Polka Dot Off The Shoulder Top, £7.20, Miss Pap

Wide leg high waist jeans, £35.99, Mango

Sharing a snap of a beautiful backless dress, the 32-year-old wrote: "So excited that my ‘Oasis by Frankie’ collection is now available to shop at Oasisfashion.com…!! It’s been such an honour working with the @oasisfashion team to design and create everything, and I can’t believe it’s now finally out..! I tried to make something for everyone, that’s perfect for end-of-summer dressing.. with animal prints, maxis, denim staples and obviously a trademark blazer..! I hope you like it as much as I do! Link to the full collection in stories.. #OasisLoves AD."

Followers were delighted with the collaboration. Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown wrote: "You are so clever!! Congratulations lady!" Another fan wrote: "Massive congratulations frankie!" And a third quipped: "Amazing collab! Not even gonna look until payday…"

