'Heartbroken' James Jordan shares emotional post as he marks late dad's birthday The ex-Strictly star's dad passed away on 13 March

James Jordan has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Allan, on what would have been his birthday. His beloved dad died on 13 March, months before he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Taking to his social media pages on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded a series of precious throwback photos of his dad to mark the family occasion.

READ: Ola and James Jordan reveal their parenting struggles with toddler Ella

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan shaves his hair off for charity

"It would have been my amazing Daddy's Birthday today," James wrote in the caption. "I miss you so much every day dad and wish you could still be with us #MyHero."

MORE: James Jordan gets amazing tribute to baby Ella - and you have to see it

SEE: Ola Jordan shares adorable photo with lookalike baby Ella

The professional dancer was flooded with sympathetic messages, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Always remember the good times…no one can take those away. Sending you a hug." His wife Ola added a heart emoji.

"Can relate, you look very like your Dad xxxx," remarked one follower, while another said: "I totally get it, lost my dad completely unexpectedly Nov 2020, still expect to see him. Thinking of you and your family xxx."

The professional dancer shared a series of snaps of his late father

James was remarkably close to his father, and in in 2020, he spoke to HELLO! about his father's health after discovering he had just one year left to live after the discovery of an inoperable brain tumour. In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be.

"They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it."

He added: "They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.