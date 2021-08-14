Michael Strahan debuts new look and fans can't get over it The GMA host looked so different

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan put his dapper demeanour on hold for a very different look on Friday and when he showed it off on Instagram his fans went wild.

The TV personality and former NFL star hung up his suit in favour of a casual cowboy look complete with hat and sunglasses.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares bittersweet family photo after upsetting week

Michael - who played for the NY Giants - wore a T-shirt and bodywarmer and had his muscular arms crossed over his body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan's twins model his collection

He captioned the post: "Cowboy Stray… not a Dallas Cowboy (NEVER EVER EVER!!)… but a GIANT Cowboy killer LOL."

His fans rushed to comment and couldn't get over his appearance. One wrote: "Oh Wow Michael looking so Handsome Hat looks great on you. You are definitely a Giant Cowboy," while a second added: "Love the photo!!! Just need a little larger cowboy hat," and a third said: "Cowboys are your enemies lol when it comes to football. But hey cowboy up Strahan."

SEE: Michael Strahan shares vacation photo amid ex-wife's arrest

READ: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Many said they didn't recognise him and were surprised to see him dressed this way.

Michael rocked a very different look

Michael has enjoyed some time away from his hosting gig over the summer and used it to spend some quality time with his family, including his children.

The father-of-four stunned his fans when he shared some vacation snapshots and nobody could believe how grown up his teen twins, Sophia and Isabella, looked.

MORE: Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

Michael's followers remarked on the images of the 16-year-olds and wrote: "Beautiful daughters," and, "gorgeous family," and another fan added: "Look how big the twins got! Turning out to be beautiful young ladies."

Michael is a proud dad to his four children

Michael had captioned the post: "Photo dump from our family vacation. Nothing better than spending time with my kids. #tbt #Vacation."

The TV star is also a father to Tanita, 29, and Michael Strahan, Jr. He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People when he said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

He shares Tanita and Michael with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and his youngest daughters with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.