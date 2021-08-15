Michael Strahan celebrates special occasion in his family with nostalgic vacation photo The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans around the world

Michael Strahan is a doting dad of four children, and a besotted dog dad of one!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to mark a special occasion in his family – the birthday of his beloved dog Enzo.

Alongside a picture of the pair on their summer vacation earlier in the year, and another of Enzo sitting on the seat of Michael's car, the former sportsman wrote: "Happy birthday, Enzo!!! Best lap dog and friend!!! Yes.. He thinks the car is his birthday gift!"

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's twin daughters model their famous dad's fashion collection

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "We have a Goldendoodle also and he is truly our best friend," while another wrote: "That's adorable." A third added: "Aww, love it. Happy birthday Enzo!"

Enzo often features in Michael's social media posts and is much-loved by the entire family.

The GMA star takes his four-legged friend everywhere with him, even to the gym. In a social media post shared on Friday, Michael was pictured in the workout room of his local gym with Enzo.

GMA's Michael Strahan marked his beloved dog Enzo's birthday

He wrote besides the image: "Hitting the gym with my boy Enzo. I thought he was giving me a pep talk in between sets to motivate me to put up 500 on the bench press, but then I realized he just wants to be pet. LOL."

Michael lives with Enzo in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in a beautiful home boasting a garden – something that's rare in New York.

One of the things the star enjoys most about where he lives is that he is able to fit in with the crowds and not get spotted when out and about.

Michael often shares sweet photos of his four-legged friend Enzo

He previously told New York Times: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The GMA star lives in Manhattan with his twin daughters

As well as Enzo, the star lives with his 16-year-old twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, who split their time between their parents' homes.

He shares the teenagers with ex-wife Jean Strahan. He is also father to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

