Nicole Kidman inundated with support from famous friends ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers release The Hollywood star is getting ready for the release of her latest TV show

Nicole Kidman is anticipating the release of her much-awaited TV adaption of Liane Moriarty's book, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Hollywood star plays evil wellness guru Marsha Dmitrichenko, and also produced the Hulu series with her company Blossom Films.

Nicole excitedly shared the latest trailer on Instagram over the weekend, which received quite the reaction from her famous friends!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Nicole Kidman in action as evil wellness guru Marsha Dmitrichenko

The trailer indicated that things won't be as peaceful as it first appeared for the nine guests at Tranquillum House, and hinted that Marsha had evil intentions behind choosing the individuals staying there.

In the caption, Nicole wrote: "Surrender yourself to me." Drew Barrymore was one of the first to comment, writing: "Cannot wait cannot wait," while Laura Dern - who worked alongside Nicole in Big Little Lies – said similar: "Cannot wait."

Fans were just as excited, with one writing: "Wow looks amazing," while another wrote: "This looks so good." A third added: "How good does this look?!"

Nicole Kidman received huge support from her famous friends after sharing the latest trailer

The miniseries is based on the 2018 novel of the same name and David E. Kelley is behind the production too.

The book and TV series focuses on Tranquillum House – an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat in Australia that promises a ten-day "mind and body total transformation" and is run by the mysterious Masha. However, judging by the trailer, it looks like there's going to be more to the story.

Laura Dern was among those to show their support to Nicole

Nicole will star alongside many other major names such as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.

Now that the release date has been announced, fans will likely be counting down the days until they can indulge in the gripping drama.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been staying in Australia since last summer

Nine Perfect Strangers launches on Prime Video in the UK, other countries outside the U.S. and China later this year.

Nicole and her family travelled to Australia last summer so that the star could start working on Nine Perfect Strangers, which was shot in Byron Bay. The idyllic location is in contrast to the dark storyline in the show and we can't wait to watch the drama unfold.

