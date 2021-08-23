Nicole Kidman wows in plunging playsuit that showcases her endless legs The 54-year-old looks incredible

Nicole Kidman is looking better than ever! The striking actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from a recent glamorous photoshoot - and totally blew her fans away.

Her most striking ensemble saw Nicole, 54, modelling a plunging black and white playsuit that featured a bow with a diamante buckle at the waist. The high-cut shorts showcased the star’s endless legs and she had accessorized with fishnet tights and a black floral choker.

MORE: Nicole Kidman publicly supported by daughter Bella after 'painful' revelation about her children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant in her "toughest" interview yet

A second photo saw Nicole in a low-cut black dress which she paired with long diamond drop earrings.

READ: Nicole Kidman inundated with support from famous friends ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers debut

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

The star's famous friends were quick to react to the post. "This is absolutely stunning," Jaime King told Nicole, while Courteney Cox added: "Gorgeous!" along with a flame emoji. Her fans were no less impressed. "Now wait a minute!!!!" one said. "It's unfair for you to STILLLLLLL look this good! Get it girl!"

Nicole looked incredible in the series of glamorous photos

It's been an exciting time for Nicole. Her brand new miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers premiered on Hulu last week - and has gone down a storm with viewers.

READ: Nicole Kidman's appearance in anniversary throwback turns heads

MORE: Nicole Kidman is perfection as she jogs in crop top

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. The drama follows a group of nine stressed city dwellers, who are trying to get on a path to a better way of living.

Nicole leads a star-studded cast in Nine Perfect Strangers

The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

The star-studded cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.

READ: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella causes a stir with indulgent homemade cake

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman's relationship with children Bella and Connor Cruise

Nicole has also been hard at work on another upcoming project - Being the Ricardos. She stars alongside Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, with the drama focusing on the couple over the course of a week as they face a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.

The star and Javier Bardem will portray Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

The couple's daughter Lucie Arnaz recently spoke about Nicole's involvement in the film. "Nicole did a spectacular job," she told Palm Springs Life.

READ: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney Princess in brand new photo

"The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late 30s and mid-40s. She wasn't Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She's got such poise and class."

Read more HELLO! US stories here