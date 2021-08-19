Nicole Kidman gets fans talking with latest travel plans The star is filming abroad

Nicole Kidman has become the center of a social media debate after arriving in Hong Kong to film her latest TV series, The Expats.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress reportedly touched down in the Chinese city last week after flying in from Australia, but her apparent lack of isolation has caused uproar with many.

Nicole was granted a quarantine waiver and according to local media, she has been spotted out shopping in the week since.

Her move has upset some people who want to know why she isn't subject to the two-week mandated hotel quarantine, especially as she has travelled from a country which is currently trying to contain a Covid Delta outbreak.

The South China Morning Post shared a statement from The Commerce of Economic Development Bureau confirming overseas film personnel had been "granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption," and added that movie-making is "conductive to maintain the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong's economy".

Nicole's most recent project is about to be released internationally

But there is still a divide between fans who voiced their confusion and upset on Twitter.

One wrote: "So we have HK residents who can’t come back if not vaccinated (and even then with 2-3 weeks quarantine) but Nicole Kidman can just enter like this? It’s disgusting!" and another added: "The fact that Nicole Kidman films the series The Expats without quarantine already tells the privilege of expats in Hong Kong."

There were of course some fans who also defended the star, pointing out that she was not breaking any rules as she had been granted the waiver.

Nicole has left her husband Keith Urban in America to film in Hong Kong

The news comes just one day before her new show, Nine Perfect Strangers, is released internationally.

The series was released on Hulu in the US on 18 August.

The drama will see Nicole play Masha, the leader of Tranquillam House, who aims to provide visitors a complete detox from their everyday, hectic lives.

The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Appearing in the cast alongside Nicole is Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Bragg and Samara Weaving.



