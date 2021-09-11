Kenny Chesney thanks 'guardian angels' as he shares emotional 9/11 story Almost 3,000 people lost their lives that day

Kenny Chesney thanked his "guardian angels" after revealing he was supposed to be one block from the Twin Towers on September 11 2001.

The country star had played a show in Pennsylvania on September 10 that year and was meant to have driven into New York City that night to shoot a music video the next morning.

But Kenny and his team forgot and stayed in the neighboring state and it wasn't until Kenny saw the footage on television that he realized he was meant to be there.

MORE: The Queen pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 9/11 on 20th anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary

"It didn't hit me at first," he told CMT in 2011 on the 10th anniversary.

"I was laying on the couch, just watching this and couldn’t believe what I was seeing, and I thought, 'Oh, my God.' I said, 'We're supposed to be there.' And it was a weird feeling."

MORE: Amy Robach shares emotional post with fans ahead of heartbreaking 9/11 anniversary

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary

He added: "You know, I've always believed in guardian angels, but it really makes you believe that there’s something up there. I'm glad we weren’t there. I mean, I feel for everybody that was there. I think we’ve all been changed forever by it."

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on September 11 2001. The attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks and it remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history, with 2,977 innocent people dying including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers, and over 25,000 left injured.

Kenny in 2001

Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, while a third hit the Pentagon, outside Washington DC. The fourth had an unknown target in the nation's capital but passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft and it crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

On September 11 2021, to honor the 20th anniversary, many took to social media to pay respects to those that lost their lives that day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among those to pay tribute by changing the homepage of the Archewell website to display the names of those who lost their lives.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth also revealed that the American National Anthem will be played at Guard Change at Windsor Castle at 11 am GMT on September 11 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.