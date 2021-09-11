Ruth Langsford sparks fan reaction with unseen moment from NTAs This Morning picked up an NTA at Thursday night's ceremony

Ruth Langsford and the rest of the This Morning team tasted glory at the NTAs as they won the award for Best Daytime Show.

And while the ceremony was all glitz and glamour, what viewers didn't see was the massive clean-up operation that took place after it was over.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares unseen moment from the NTAs

On Saturday, Ruth shared an insight into this as she shared what she promised would be her last post about the evening.

In the clip, she held onto the trophy as below her workmen started removing the stage and clearing the floor.

"So, this is it, we won," she enthused. "Thank you very much everyone, and look, it's all being cleared up now."

"The lights are on, we all have to go home, thank you so much for your vote," she finished, before giving the trophy a kiss.

The star shared a clip of the clean-up operation

In her caption, the star wrote: "Forgot to post this on Thursday night…last one I promise!! Thank you again for voting @thismorning your favourite Daytime Show….much appreciated x x."

And her fans showered her with praise for the momentous win, with one saying: "Well deserved Ruth! You and Eamonn make that show, and we love watching when you're on! Looking fabulous in your dress too!"

A second added: "Well done! You & Eamonn make the show what it is! Fabulous couple xx," and a third posted: "So deserved. You and Eamonn have been such a joy over the holidays. Thank you."

The star got all glammed up for the event

Ruth looked stunning on the night in a figure-hugging gown from Gai Mattiolo with an asymmetric neckline, a ruched waist and a ruffled skirt, finishing off her outfit with bold drop earrings and a glittery clutch bag – both from Butler & Wilson.

Beauty wise, her blonde hair was styled into an elegant updo and she wore glamorous makeup including dark eyelashes and a pink/brown lip.

Her husband, Eamonn Holmes, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit, classic white shirt and black bow tie.

Ruth thanked their glam squad for their help getting ready for the evening event, writing in the caption: "Thanks to these two miracle workers we don’t look half bad! They have magic wands for hands! Styled by @elliebeee1 Hair & makeup by @makeupbymelissaj Dress by @realmrgaimattiolo Bag & earrings from @butlerandwilson."

