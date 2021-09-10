Amy Robach shares emotional post with fans ahead of heartbreaking 9/11 anniversary Amy will be reporting from the 9/11 memorial

Amy Robach has shared a heartbreaking post with fans ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Good Morning America star took to social media to tell fans that she would be reporting from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, and said that Friday was a "crisp September day so reminiscent of 9/11".

"It takes you right back to that day as we report here above the memorial for @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3 on the eve of the 20th anniversary," she posted.

"We continue to mourn the nearly 3,000 people who died that day and send love to their families on this painful anniversary #neverforget."

The picture showed the journalist behind the scenes of filming, wearing a salmon pink pantsuit and looking at her phone.

Her pal and co-star Sam Champion shared a prayer emoji while fans were quick to share broken heart emojis in memory of the devastating attack in 2001.

Amy shared the heartbreaking post

The attacks on September 11 2001 were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States of America.

Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, while a third hit the Pentagon, outside Washington DC. The fourth had an unknown target in the nation's capital but passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft and it crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history, with 2977 innocent people dying including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers, and over 25,000 injuries.

Genelle Guzman-McMillan was the last survivor pulled from Ground Zero

Amy's co-star Robin Roberts recently opened up on one of her most emotional and important stories ever, as the 60-year-old shared her experience working on Women of 9/11.

In the documentary, Robin interviewed heroic survivor Genelle Guzman-McMillan, who was the last person to be pulled out alive from the World Trade Center during the terror attack.

"Twenty years later...female first responders and survivors share their stories," Robin captioned the post.

"I had the honor of speaking with Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours. She and the numerous women in this documentary will inspire you with their resiliency and courage."

