Mick Jagger facing more heartbreak after Rolling Stones tour manager dies

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones' tour manager Mick Brigden has died, three weeks after the band's drummer Charlie Watts passed away.

Mick had also worked with the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Carlos Santana during his decades-long career.

He died on 5 September after an accident at his home in Santa Rosa, California as he dug a grave for the family's late pet dog. His wife confirmed his passing to local newspaper The Press Democrat.

In the early 2000s he opened MJJ Management with guitarist Joe Satriani as his sole client.

"It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll," Joe said in a statement following the news of Mick's death. "I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side."

Joe continued: "He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick.

"Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way."

Mick died on September 5

Mick is survived by his wife Julia, son Jack, stepdaughter Jessica and grandson David.

On 24 August it was confirmed that Charlie Watts had died aged 80 in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Charlie had been a member of the Rolling Stones since January 1963.

Charlie was 80 years old

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist confirmed.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

