Carol Vorderman stuns in figure-hugging outfit after sharing emotional moment with fans The former Countdown star opened up to fans

Carol Vorderman has wowed fans with a series of stunning looks over the last few months, and as the weather starts to turn colder, she clearly has no intention of stopping.

The presenter took to Instagram on Sunday, where she showed off her gym-honed figure in a new pair of skintight leggings with a back pocket detail, which she wore below a figure-hugging black top.

SEE: Carol Vorderman divides fans as she soaks up the sun in plunging black bikini

The 60-year-old posed in the outfit for a mirror selfie that she shared to Instagram, which she captioned: "Happy scruff in her new @firmabs_ leggings because they just about look like cargo pants.... just chilling. Happy Sunday everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears cut-out dress to return to the races

Carol's long hair was styled in casual waves and she beamed in the photo, which came a few hours after the star opened up about her brother in a heartfelt video.

MORE: Get Carol Vorderman's glow! The 60-year-old star reveals her go-to breakfast

SEE: Carol Vorderman's Welsh home is a paradise retreat

"My brother was born in the 1950s with a severe lip cleft and palate and over the course of his life had 24 operations," the maths whiz began the clip.

Carol shared her new look with fans

Carol continued: "He was nine years older than me… I used to call him 'my little Daddy' because… it's a long story, but our father… refused to meet me, I don't know why…."

The star seemed emotional as she spoke about her family, going on to say that her brother was "always kind and yet he suffered a lot of abuse because of how he looked. He grew – and still is – into one of the kindest, most loving, funny successful people I know…everybody loves my brother."

Carol opened up in the heartfelt video

Carol then shared that her brother had found that in Romania and Bulgaria children born with cleft palates were often taken into orphanages because they couldn't feed.

He then set up a charity to train specialist nurses to show mothers how to feed their babies.

Carol concluded: "In the first two years, they managed to get over 40 children back with their mums, which makes me want to cry because that's my brother… he's wonderful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.