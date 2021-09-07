Carol Vorderman details 'the most incredible' day with son Cameron The 24-year-old has joined his mum in Wales

Carol Vorderman has spent the summer paddleboarding with her friends but on Monday it was her son Cameron's turn to accompany her on an adventure through Welsh waters.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown star revealed she was accompanied by her youngest child, and they enjoyed a lovely walk on the beach before going on "the most incredible" adventure at night.

"Out walking with me son Cameron," she wrote across a video showing the Welsh beach. She later shared several videos revealing the "exciting" trip they had planned for later.

"Very excited because we're going off after dark into the water and it's the bioluminescence we're going to try and find and that's when the algae gives off light if you splash it and it's a dark night because it's a New Moon and it's warm water at the moment so, hopefully, we will be splashing around and it will be lit up but like Welsh fireworks but in blue," she excitedly told her followers.

Carol pictured with her two children

While she didn't document her time in the water, she later added: "We saw the bioluminescence. The stars sparkling in the water in the dead of night out on a calm sea."

She later excitedly shared a new video, revealing that the adventure had been "beautiful".

The presenter has spent most of the summer in the sea

"It was beautiful, we went out six of us and Cameron, my son, and I went in a kayak and every time we put the paddle in the water it was like sparkles, like fairy dusk would come out and it was amazing. It was really dark and you looked up and you saw the stars in the sky, you could see the arms of the Milky Way and it was just extraordinary. The stars in the sky, the stars sparkling in the sea."

Cameron, 24, is Carol's second child. She also shares daughter Katie with her ex-husband Patrick King.