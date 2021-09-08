Carol Vorderman divides fans as she soaks up the sun in plunging black bikini The 60-year-old is making the most of the weather

Carol Vorderman has spent the start of the week soaking up the summer sun - and on Tuesday shared a series of striking photos with her fans.

The 60-year-old posted three snapshots on social media showing her enjoying the heat in a black bikini and a wide-brimmed summer hat.

"Sooooooo hot here today… don't know if I've ever told you tho… it NEVER rains in Wales! Hope you're having an ace week wherever you are xx."

Her fans were quick to respond to the post - although not everyone was in agreement with the star. "Mmmm flown there many times and I have to say however beautiful it is, sometimes it does rain!" one replied, while a second echoed: "It's hot here. And I know it does rain in Wales, especially when I'm there!! (which is quite a lot)."

Carol shared a series of stunning snapshots as she soaked up the sun

"I have never been to Wales… I'll remember to bring my waterproofs," a third joked, and a fourth remarked: "Oh it does Carol!!! Roll on Winter and log burners 7 days a week!!"

Carol frequently updates fans on her adventures in Wales - and her social media feed is full of striking swimwear shots. The former Countdown star looks incredible thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts.

The Countdown star's go-to breakfast bowl

She recently revealed her go-to breakfast to energise her for the day. Carol shared a photo of a fruity breakfast bowl featuring fresh chopped fruit, grapes, a large dollop of Welsh yoghurt topped with crushed walnuts and a generous drizzle of honey for sweetness.

Carol enjoys a healthy diet and regular exercise

It's not the first time Carol has shared snippets of her daily diet with fans. The mum-of-two caused quite the stir on social media when posting about her unusual coffee hack for weight loss. Her secret ingredient? Butter.

"So lots of you asking why butter in my coffee. Answer is I'm intermittent fasting #HUGEhealthBenefits and 1/2 teaspoon in black coffee is a GAME CHANGER," she revealed.

