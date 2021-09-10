Kate Garraway shares new picture of husband Derek Draper following her award win at the NTAs The presenter picked up the award in the Authored Documentary category

Kate Garraway has shared a new photo of her husband Derek Draper, following her incredible win at the National Television Awards for Best Authored Documentary.

The star had been nominated for her incredibly moving documentary Finding Derek, which charted how she and her family coped when her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning, the star shared a FaceTime photo of herself and Derek, in which he could be seen smiling, and wrote: "Wow. Thank you so so much. Have been in such an emotional daze all night I failed to get a single photo of me or the brilliant @flickerproductions team who made #findingderek @theofficalntas!!

"But maybe this is the photo you most wanted to see anyway - Me FaceTiming Derek (via Darcey's phone!) to tell him we had won! From him and from the bottom of our family’s hearts THANK YOU."

Derek seemed to be smiling after hearing of Kate's win

The Good Morning Britain presenter continued: "For all who are struggling on and holding on to hope - this is for you. And to all the other wonderful nominations in the category - @marcusrashford @katieprice @romankemp @robburrowmndfundraiser_ proud to be among you and I salute your brilliance & bravery xxx."

Following Kate's win, the star spoke to HELLO! and other reporters backstage and explained how Derek and their children were watching altogether as she enjoyed an evening out at the awards held at London's O2 area.

Kate broke down as she picked up the award

"The kids will be watching," she began, adding: "They're actually with Derek in the room, with some kind of TV contraption set up [together]."

The TV presenter then explained how she was keen to attend the ceremony, despite initial hesitation. "I wasn't sure I was going to come, not that I'm not extremely proud of it and love being here it's always so much fun, but it felt such a strange time leaving the family and I felt very sad about things with Derek."