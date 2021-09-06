Kate Garraway returns to radio work after sharing heartbreaking update on husband Derek's health The GMB star's husband is suffering from extreme fatigue

Kate Garraway was all smiles as she returned to the Smooth Radio Studios on Monday, just days after giving fans a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Draper's progress.

The 54-year-old, who recently went abroad for the first time since the COVID pandemic, looked happy to be back on the radio waves.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's heartbreaking update on husband Derek

The official Twitter page of Smooth Radio tweeted a snap of the presenter and wrote: "She's back! It may be Monday morning, but that also means @KateGarraway playing you nothing but fantastic songs till 1pm!"

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Radio just got better." Another stated: "You look amazing Kate xxx."

Last week, Kate returned to Good Morning Britain following a summer break. She updated her fans on her husband's health, revealing that he suffers from extreme fatigue and sleeps 20 hours a day.

Smooth Radio posted this snap of Kate on Monday

Talking with Dr Hilary about long COVID on Thursday's GMB, the star said: "The fatigue that Derek has, I know he is an extreme case because he's got multiple organ challenges, but even some with some milder cases, you know.

"Derek is sleeping 20 out of 24 hours a day, he has like 10-minute windows and it's not just feeling a bit tired. He goes white, pale it's like everything shuts down so you don't want that kind of fatigue even ruling out all the other things that people are suffering with, with long COVID as well."

Kate's update on her husband comes five months after he returned to his family home after spending more than a year in hospital. The 54-year-old has not yet regained his speech and required round-the-clock care.

