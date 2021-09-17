DWTS' Amanda Kloots inundated with support after heartbreaking tribute to late husband The Talk star lost her husband in 2020

Amanda Kloots has been inundated with support after sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, on what would have been his 43rd birthday.

Broadway star Nick died in July 2020 after being diagnosed with coronavirus in early March. After 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA at the age of 41.

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares heartbreaking clip of late husband Nick on wedding anniversary

Sharing sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, Amanda penned: "Happy 43rd birthday to you Nick. It’s really hard to not think about what we would be doing today to celebrate you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots pays tribute to husband Nick Cordero with gorgeous jewellery

"I’d probably take you for a really nice steak dinner and have some red velvet cake for dessert with Elvis! I hope you are up in heaven having a big party with your Dad and because I’m wishing the best for you, Prince. I’m hoping you’re singing with Prince today!!!

"Elvis and I will be missing you today as we sing to you from Earth. If you were here I know what you’d say… 'I’m the luckiest man on the planet. I live a blessed life.' I love you forever."

Amanda's famous friends were quick to react to her post, with Katie Couric responding: "Happy birthday, Nick. Sending you and Elvis lots of love today! Xo."

READ: Amanda Kloots makes surprising admission about marriage to Nick Cordero

RELATED: The Talk's Amanda Kloots celebrates huge milestone for son Elvis

Amanda marked what would have been Nick's 43rd birthday

Selma Blair wrote: "Happy birthday to your husband, Nick. He would be so proud of you and Elvis. And I wish he was here to see you. To love you in person. He was the luckiest man in the world. He died with the biggest love holding space. We all love you. Thank you for honoring this bond. This wonderful man."

Fans also sent birthday wishes to Nick and commented with red heart emojis to show their love for Amanda.

Following Nick's passing, Amanda said at the time: "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.