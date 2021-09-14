Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer.

Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.

"It's been a long six months to wellness, but I'm BACK IN BUSINESS & READY TO GO!" the Talk star wrote in the caption. "One week countdown to #DWTS30 starts now!"

Fans loved her bold look and quickly filled the comments section with love heart eyes and flame emojis. Among those to comment was her Talk co-star Amanda Kloots, who is among the celebrity contestants taking part in Dancing with the Stars this year. "YES YOU ARE!!! Damn!" she wrote.

Carrie Ann caused a stir with her latest Instagram photo

Carrie Ann has worked as a judge on DWTS since it began back in 2005. She will appear on the panel this year alongside Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough.

The celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for the 2021 season include the likes of Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu and Brian Austin Green.

Amanda has spoken of her excitement at taking part, confirming on Instagram: "I'M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!

Amanda Kloots is taking part in the new season of DWTS

"It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host. That girl I knew seven years ago I don't really know anymore but I'm determined to find her again!"

Amanda's husband, Nick Cordero, died after COVID-19 complications in July 2020.

Carrie Ann has appeared as a judge since 2005

She added: "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I’m doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want to learn, rehearse, perform and grow. This will be all new for me. I’ve never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!!

"Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!"

The show's 30th season will premiere on September 20 on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as the host.

