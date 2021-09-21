Lara Spencer bids bittersweet farewell to someone very special - fans react Goodbyes are never easy

Lara Spencer was determined to flash her famous smile even as emotions ran high during a heartfelt moment she shared with fans.

The Good Morning America host had to say goodbye to her beloved mother who was headed home following a long-awaited reunion.

MORE: Lara Spencer updates fans with major career announcement

Lara posted the bittersweet update on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo with Carolyn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes upsetting discovery at family home

She wrote: "Always hard to say goodbye after spending time w my incredible mom. See you soon mama. Your youngest loves you a ton."

Her fans felt her pain and wrote: "Goodbye to momma is the hardest, but the hello again will be sweet," and, "Doing the same thing. Only it’s with my Daughter. Goodbyes are never fun."

MORE: Lara Spencer celebrates incredible achievement away from GMA studio

SEE: Lara Spencer turns heads with very leggy look in silk mini dress

Lara and her mother are very close and pre-pandemic they got to spend a lot of time together. The TV host is the youngest of five and recently the family had reason to celebrate.

Lara was sad to see her mom leave to go home

Carolyn rang in a birthday and Lara penned a sweet message to her. "Celebrating the most wonderful mom, grandmother, and now great-grandmother a family could ever hope to have. Happy birthday Mom. We cherish you."

It was also a difficult day as it would have been the birthday of her late father.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' epic weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

MORE: Lara Spencer shares emotional family update with never-before-seen photos

Lara previously paid tribute to him with another Instagram post which read: "It's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad."

Lara was thrilled to recently be able to celebrate her mother's birthday with her too

She continued: "I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun."

Lara's father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.