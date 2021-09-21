Strictly's Janette Manrara on coping with 'huge change' with Aljaz Skorjanec The pro dancer is swapping the dancefloor for the studio

Janette Manrara has addressed how the change in her career will impact her relationship with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The Strictly Come Dancing star will start her new job next week as It Takes Two's new host, while Aljaz will continue to dazzle the audience on the ballroom dancefloor.

Speaking to fellow professional Dianne Buswell on her podcast, Di's Salon, Janette confessed that this will be the first time she and Aljaz will not be working closely together.

"You are together all the time, but you have so many hours of the day where you’re with your celebrity…," remarked Dianne, to which Jannette said: "But then depending how long you're in the competition it's only a couple months of the year max.

"And then the whole rest of the year we're back to what for us is normal, which is being together 24/7."

She added: "I think in a really weird way it is so normal for us because we started that way, we met each other touring together, we met each other hanging out with the same friends, we met each other on the stage, doing the same things all the time…

"So because our relationship has always been from day one us together 24/7, that's another conversation we're having even now, 'How are we going to cope as a couple with such a huge change?'"

The stars are fan favourites on Strictly

Looking at the positives, Janette continued: "Because we're not going to be doing things together the same way anymore. We're not even going to be doing the same kind of job. So I guess in a nice way we'll have even more to talk about at the end of the day."

Janette, who has been on the series alongside Aljaz since 2013, recently touched on the Strictly curse and how it has never been an issue as she disputed its existence.

"We always say that with Strictly Come Dancing, there's no Strictly curse for us, it's a Strictly blessing because it really saved our relationship," she told Aimee Fuller's Monday Mile podcast.

"We've been able to now get married and make a home for ourselves here in London. Yeah, so it's been an amazing journey thus far."

