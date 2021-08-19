Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in plunging dress featuring thigh-high splits The star is soaking up the sun on holiday

Wow! Janette Manrara has blown her fans away with a beautiful snapshot from her holiday in Mykonos.

The Strictly star took to Instagram this week to share a photo with her fans showing her striking a pose as she enjoyed an evening out on the Greek island.

Janette, 37, looks incredible, dressed in a plunging green silk gown featuring a number of thigh-high splits. She accessorised with circular drop earrings and left her brunette hair to fall around her shoulders. "Mykonos… I really like you!" she captioned the post.

The pro dancer isn't the only star on the island. She is holidaying with former Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts and later shared a series of photos showing the two ladies together at the beach.

The Strictly star is soaking up the sun with Ashley Roberts

It's an exciting time for Janette. Next month, she is set to make her debut as the new host of Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two, and she is also preparing to mark ten years since the start of her romance with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

The couple started dating back in 2011 and went on to tie the knot in July 2017. To celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary last month, Janette shared a sweet message to her partner, writing: "Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha!

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

"You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate."

In response, Aljaz, 31, wrote: "Happy Anniversary My @jmanrara. I can't wait for YOU to grow old and wrinkly with me… I LOVE YOU."

