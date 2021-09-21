Amy Robach prepares for long-awaited adventure away from GMA Wish her luck!

Amy Robach is a firm fixture on Good Morning America and she'll be missed when she departs from her TV hosting gig to embark on a new adventure.

The star has been preparing to run the Berlin marathon and now all her training will be put to the test as she's revealed she's leaving imminently for a fitness break away.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Amy posted a pair of photos of her out for her challenging daily run in New York and captioned them: "LAST RUN in NYC before @berlinmarathon - we leave this afternoon - trusting in the @higdonmarathon training and ready for Sunday!!! #marathontraining."

Her fans rushed to wish her good luck and commented: "You ladies are gonna crush it," and, "safe travels. You've got this," while news anchor, David Muir, chimed in and wrote: "I'll be cheering for you from here."

It's been a long time coming for Amy who has been working incredibly hard in the run-up to the marathon.

Back in May, Amy was inundated with support when she announced she was planning to take part in the sporting event alongside six of her running buddies.

The time has come for Amy to leave NY for Berlin



At the time she shared a social media post which read: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

The avid runner goes out jogging four to five times a week and often shares photos from her exercise regime.

Amy opened up about her love of running in an article for GMA when she wrote: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years.

Amy's husband Andrew Shue has been training with her too

"I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger."

She continued: "It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement. It's been a remedy for jet lag, a way to push through the nausea and fatigue of chemotherapy, and the best thing about it is I can do it wherever I am in the world. It simply requires a pair of running shoes and an adventurous spirit.

Amy and her running buddies are ready for the marathon

"While I enjoy solo runs, over the past year, I've started to run with friends. We encourage each other and motivate one another to run faster, longer, and more frequently."

Amy added: "I want to encourage everyone out there to get out of their comfort zone and go for a run. It doesn't matter how far or how long you run, just that you start by putting one foot in front of the other."

