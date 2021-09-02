Amy Robach stuns in a bodysuit and mini skirt combo you can't take your eyes off of So this is why you work out

Amy Robach has often brought her best style statements to the Good Morning America stage, and her latest one is absolutely no exception.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's new kitchen makeover includes epic hidden feature

The journalist showed up to GMA in one of her most amazing outfits yet, one that showed off the impressive figure she'd maintained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares sneak peek inside her incredible home as she gives it the ultimate makeover

Amy shared a picture on Instagram of her latest look, consisting of a knit bodysuit in a pale yellow, paired with a neon yellow mini skirt that gave her toned legs a chance to shine.

The pictures showed Amy during her usual routine of getting ready for the show, sitting in the makeup chair, bright smile and all.

She captioned the post with: "Felt like the right color on a rainy Wednesday! Repost from @jls_style using repost_now_app - Hello hello limoncello !!! @ronnykobo knit bodysuit and @frenchconnection skirt on @ajrobach. Diamonds by @roberto_coin and turquoise heart necklace by @ragenjewels."

MORE: Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion

The look garnered a lot of fan attention and love, especially for the bright and poppy colors, with several fans leaving trails of yellow heart emojis in the comments.

Amy wowed fans with her all yellow ensemble

Fellow journalist Deborah Roberts commented: "My fave color," with many others agreeing. One fan wrote: "Pretty in yellow and everything else," with another also saying: "Looking beautiful Amy." A third added: "Lookin' Good Sunshine!"

Amy's physique comes courtesy of her long and hard training regimens, ones she often shares with her fans, as she prepares for the Berlin Marathon which is scheduled to take place later this month.

MORE: Amy Robach looks sensational in stylish orange bikini during family beach trip

MORE: Amy Robach celebrates long-awaited news: 'Feels so good'

Also joining her there is husband Andrew Shue, who recently made quite the impression with a fashion choice of his own.

Amy recently shared snapshots of their run, which included one of them jogging together and another of them cuddling up for a kiss, too.

Amy and Andrew are frequent running partners

They were both wearing sportswear but the Melrose Place actor's sneakers were truly show-stopping.

Andrew's shoes were bright pink and they didn't go unnoticed by her fans. They immediately began commenting with one social media follower writing: "He’s wearing pink sneakers. Love it!" and another adding: "You guys are amazing!!! & love Andrew's pink sneakers (matching your shorts!)"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.