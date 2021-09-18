Amy Robach leaves fans baffled as she reveals she's related to this iconic celebrity The star is happily married to actor Andrew Shue

Amy Robach's job means she's regularly surrounded by the rich and famous but she's also related to a well known celebrity - and it hadn't crossed the minds of many of her fans.

The GMA host shared a photo on her Instagram on Friday which included a picture of a much-loved actress and it turns out she's her sister-in-law.

Amy is married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and a whole host of her social media followers didn't realise his sister is Elisabeth Shue.

The TV host was promoting the Back to the Future actress' new show in her post and shared an image of Elisabeth on the television along with a message.

She wrote: "Check out Elisabeth Shue streaming on @netflix. Friday night fun watching my sis-in-law killing it in @onthevergenetflix."

Her fans began commenting with a number of them admitting they felt silly for not putting two and two together.

Amy's sister-in-law is Elisabeth Shue

"She's your sister in law? Wow," wrote one, while a second added: "Related? Nice," and a third said: "I didn't realize you were related."

Elisabeth is the older sister of Andrew and they have a close relationship.

Both Amy and her husband were previously married to other people before they met and they have five children from those relationships but no offspring together.

Their blended family was what inspired their children's book, Better Together, which will be released in October.

Elisabeth is Andrew's older sister

The couple previously opened up about their new venture in a joint interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle.

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Both Elisabeth and Andrew have celebrated acting careers

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

She added: "We have been talking about it for a while and finally we decided to do it!"

