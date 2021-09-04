Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue share very exciting news with fans It's been a long time coming

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue have a beautiful blended family with five children between them and now they have a new baby.... their first children's book!

The longtime couple took to Instagram with the most adorable photo of them reading, Better Together, to a child sitting on their lap.

In the snapshot, Amy was beaming as Andrew looked adoringly at her. Amy revealed the book finally has a release date and explained all in the caption.

"We found our first little reader!!" she wrote. "Our picture book #bettertogether hits store shelves on October 26th… it’s a story about how the McSquirrelies come together to find common ground and learn to accept and appreciate each other's differences. Inspired by our own family story, it’s available now for preorder just in time for the holidays!"

Her fans wrote: "Love this Amy," and, "Magnificent pic of Andrew lovingly looking at his beautiful wife," while many more vowed to pick up a copy.

The couple previously opened up about their new venture in a joint interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, and revealed what inspired them to write it.

Amy and Andrew have revealed the release date for their first children's book

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

Amy and Andrew were inspired by their blended family to write their book

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

She added: "We have been talking about it for a while and finally we decided to do it!"

