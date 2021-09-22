Charles Spencer shows off incredible unseen room at family home in rare throwback Princess Diana's brother is now custodian of the estate

Charles Spencer shared a fantastic insight into the history of his family home, Althorp, with his social media followers on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Earl shared a rare picture of a beautiful room at the jaw-dropping estate which sadly is no longer there.

The father of seven captioned the image: "The Old Breakfast Room, at @althorphouse, in 1892 - the year in which my grandfather Jack Spencer was born. This room no longer exists, its main wall being pulled down to join it to its neighbouring Raphael Room."

The black-and-white photo showed a gorgeous room with a sculpted ceiling, walls lined with books, an eye-catching painting of boats above a white fireplace, and plush furniture decorated in dark velvet and lighter floral designs.

The 57-year-old's followers were understandably stunned by the previously unseen image, with one writing: "Was the beautiful ceiling salvaged for another use? Gorgeous."

Others commented: "It looks so comfortable," "I love the ONE chair in front of the fire! That would be my seat," and: "Amazing indeed - thank you for sharing this beautiful photo!"

Charles shared an incredible blast from the past

Charles took over the family estate, where he and his sisters all grew up and which has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years, back in 1992, following the sad death of his father.

Last month, the Earl opened up the grounds for a wonderful cause, as he later revealed on Twitter.

Charles re-tweeted a message from the official BBC Northampton account which showed a yellow air ambulance on a path at what appeared to be Althorp.

The Earl is custodian of his family estate

He captioned it: "Delighted to have had the Northants & Warwickshire Air Ambulance Day at @AlthorpHouse today - despite the rain, 4,000 people came to Althorp to learn about the invaluable service of this wonderful charity."

Charles' followers shared their approval, with one writing: "We had a fabulous visit to @AlthorpHouse to see the Air Ambulance service up close. Everyone was so welcoming and informative… Even the weather couldn’t dampen our spirits!"

