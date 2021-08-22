Charles Spencer 'delighted' by event at Althorp House following daughter Kitty's wedding Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family's ancestral home

Charles Spencer was clearly thrilled about a huge event at his family home, Althorp House, which was held at the weekend.

The Earl took to Twitter, where he re-tweeted a message from the official BBC Northampton account which showed a yellow air ambulance on a path at what appeared to be Althorp.

SEE: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's dining room is fit for royalty

The father-of-seven captioned it: "Delighted to have had the Northants & Warwickshire Air Ambulance Day at @AlthorpHouse today - despite the rain, 4,000 people came to Althorp to learn about the invaluable service of this wonderful charity."

Charles' followers shared their approval of the kind gesture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

One responded: "We had a fabulous visit to @AlthorpHouse to see the Air Ambulance service up close. Everyone was so welcoming and informative, food and drinks went down well too. Even the weather couldn’t dampen our spirits! Thank you for hosting the event."

SEE: Charles Spencer shares rare photo of family during gorgeous vacation

READ: Charles Spencer's wife Karen Gordon congratulates him after legal victory

It's been a busy time for the Spencer family, not least because Charles' eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, married her new husband Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Rome last month.

Charles expressed his delight on Twitter

The three-day Italian celebrations included five wedding dresses and celebrity guests including Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli.

However, Kitty broke with tradition in one respect, as her father didn't walk her down the aisle.

Instead, the new bride chose to have her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken take on the important role.

The Earl grew up at his family's ancestral home

Earlier this month, Kitty spoke out about her decision as she wrote a loving tribute to her brothers on Instagram.

She sweetly said: "The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle.

"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known. It still feels like a dream."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.