Charles Spencer shares rare photo of family during gorgeous vacation The shot looked straight out of a picture book!

Charles Spencer and his family have been enjoying some time in Canada, and as their time came to an end, the Earl shared a gorgeous shot.

The family were out on the water, and Charles captured a stunning sunset that looked like it could have come straight out of a picture book.

The snap also captured a very rare shot of his wife, Karen, who was sat with two children. Charles and Karen share one daughter, Charlotte Diana, who was named after his late sister, Princess Diana.

In his caption, Charles shared his sadness that the family trip had come to an end, as he wrote: "A beautiful few days (and evenings) in Canada – sadly over."

Alongside Charlotte, the 57-year-old is also a father to six other children. He shares Lady Kitty Spencer, Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp with his first wife Victoria Aitken.

And he shares Edmund Spencer and Lara Spencer with his second wife Caroline Freud.

The Earl captured a gorgeous shot

The Earl's holiday abroad comes after he celebrated some great news as his book, The White Ship, made The Sunday Times bestseller list.

Sharing a screenshot of the chart which showed the book sitting pretty at number seven, Princess Diana's brother wrote: "Fourth week in the Sunday Times Bestseller chart for THE WHITE SHIP - my nonfiction romp through the 90 years following the Norman invasion of 1066."

The father-of-seven went on: "It's the true story of William the Conqueror’s royal sons fighting one another for control of England and Normandy, with their sons, grandsons and courageous granddaughter ('the Empress') taking this real life game of thrones into the next generation and beyond.

Charles shares a daughter with wife Karen

"This medieval struggle for power is most deeply [affected] by THE WHITE SHIP, the Medieval TITANIC, which sank 900 years ago, altering the course of History forever. The book is published in the USA on 19 October. #thewhiteship."

Charles' followers were quick to congratulate him on his achievement, with one writing: "Fabulous news."

Other comments included: "Richly deserved no doubt," and: "I've just bought this, so looking forward to reading it," while others simply posted clapping and heart-eyes emojis.

