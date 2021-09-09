Charles Spencer stuns with video of 'beautiful' Althorp resident - and fans have questions The clip was captured in the grounds of Althorp House

Charles Spencer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a short video of one of Althorp's most striking residents - Tim the Peacock!

The 57-year-old - Princess Diana's younger brother - posted a clip showing Tim in all his glory, basking in the sunshine while perched on a stone wall. "Tim the Peacock soaking up the last of the heatwave," Charles wrote.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the post, with a huge number complimenting the "beautiful" bird. "Tim really is the Ferrari of Peacocks!" one wrote, while a second noted, "Tim is a stunning young man!"

Some followers had questions for Charles, however. "Does he respond to his name?" ;one inquisitive follower asked, while a second enquired: "How old is he now? Btw he's beautiful."

Tim the Peacock soaking up the last of the heatwave. pic.twitter.com/1gh5YbzEYV — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 8, 2021

Charles shared a video of Tim the Peacock basking in the sun

It's by no means the first time Tim has featured on Charles's feed. At the end of last year, the Earl shared a clip of Tim walking in the grounds of Althorp, sparking a lively back and forth as he responded to fans.

One commented: "Tim is a charmer... I met him a year ago at Althorp," to which Charles responded: "Yes - like many a dandy, he’s slightly older than he'd like people to actually know... Our secret."

The Earl is custodian of Althorp House, his family's estate

Another asked: "Tim, is he named after anyone? Such a random name for a beautiful bird," to which the Earl's reply was: "Named by a young daughter, randomly but with brilliance, I think!"

Charles is custodian of the beautiful Althorp estate, in Northamptonshire. The property – which boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres - was previously owned by his father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds

Diana was later laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake, following her tragic death in 1997.

A temple with Diana’s name inscribed on the top is also situated across from the lake as a place where visitors can lay down their floral tributes to the late princess.

