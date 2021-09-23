Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she's 'not ready' to address Sex And the City co-star's death Willie Garson is best known for his role as Stanford Blatch

Sex And the City fans across the world were left heartbroken following the news of Willie Garson's passing on Tuesday. The actor, who played Stanford Blatch in the hit US drama, died at the age of 57 - the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tributes from his co-stars flooded in, including one from Chris North, who shared a sweet snapshot of the late star with leading actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

WATCH: An iconic Sex And The City moment with Stanford Blatch

"Willie [heart and broken heart emojis]," he simply wrote, prompting Sarah to comment: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Willie played the role of Stanford 'Stanny' Blatch, who was the male best friend of Sarah's Carrie Bradshaw on the series which spanned from 1998 to 2004. He also starred in the spin-off movies, and was expected to appear in the third instalment.

Speaking about their close friendship off-screen back in June, the actor told US Weekly that he and Sarah "were friends for ten years before the show". He added: "We talk almost every day."

Chris North shared this throwback snap of Sarah and Willie

Former co-star Kim Cattrall also paid her respects, saying the actor's death was "a terribly sad loss to the SATC family," while Kristin Davis remarked: "We are bereft without him." She continued: "I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever."

Cynthia Nixon – who plays Miranda Hobbes – tweeted: "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always."

Willie died aged 57 on Tuesday

She added: "My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

