Sarah Jessica Parker turns heads with a surprising Carrie look on Sex and the City reboot We're obsessed!

Trend-setting look? Check. Showstopping heels we want the details on stat? Also check. Sarah Jessica Parker just popped up in another look on the And...Just Like That set that we’re swooning over, and now we’re even more excited for the premiere of the series.

In a photo posted on an Instagram page celebrating the show's fashion, Sarah could be seen wearing a colorful rainbow-hued jumper paired with strappy heels complete with studded bottoms, and shades that coordinated with the outfit too. She finished the ensemble with a textured handbag.

We can't stop swooning over Carrie's colorful jumper - and her shoes!

The actress palmed a few tote bags too as she stood on a New York City sidewalk and prepared to enter a glam car that gave total Mr.Big vibes.

The look was signature Carrie with a twist - stylish and cool, but a little more casual than we usually see for the iconic fashionista.

Some fans loved it, just like we did, and others were on the fence.

Fans gave mixed reviews when a SATC-inspired Instagram page posted a photo of the ensemble

"These shoes are fabulous!," one fan wrote in the comments, while another chimed in: "SJP makes every outfit look even better EFFORTLESSLY!" Another follower added: "I need the shoes and the dress please! Beautiful styling."

Meanwhile, some weren’t feeling the vibe completely. "It’s not Carrie anymore," one wrote. "I’m a huge fan of SATC and I’m really sorry but this is not Carrie Bradshaw."

Still, if there’s one thing about a trendsetter like Carrie, it’s that her style may not always please everyone, but it’s going to make a statement either way. And that's why we love her.

While the air date of the show hasn't yet been revealed, plenty of photos have emerged of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte showing off their style onset in their beloved New York City - along with other cast favorites such as Steve Brady, Harry Goldenblatt, and Stanford Blatch.

Carrie and her iconic Fendi bag

And although we can't wait to find out what our favorite ladies are up to as we rejoin them in their fabulous 50s - we've been dying to know how their unforgettable wardrobes look in 2021, too.

SJP gave us a hint of that when we spotted the return of Carrie's purple sequin Fendi baguette bag in one photo, which was memorably stolen by a style-savvy mugger in season three of the original show, Sex and the City.

This time around, she paired it with a multicolored sequin dress, platform bronze heels, and a black and white duster.

Needless to say, our fashionista senses are tingling.

