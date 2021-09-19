Sarah Jessica Parker 'utterly devastated' following heartbreaking death as fans send support The Sex and the City star was inundated with messages

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and colleague following his devastating death.

The Sex and the City star said she was "utterly devastated" as she revealed the passing of George Malkemus, the co-founder of SJP Shoes.

The actress wrote: "George D.Malkemus lll. February 23rd, 1954-September 16th, 2021 I cannot summon the words for a fitting tribute.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside her family home in New York

"He deserves prose I don’t yet have. I have to gather my thoughts. Today I can only say I’m utterly heartbroken.

"RIP dearest partner, elegant gentleman George. Til we meet again, I will spend the rest of my days asking 'what would GM3 do?' "I'm going to miss you so 'F'in' much. Forever. X, Your SJ."

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her late business partner and friend George Malkemus

Fans were quick to offer supportive words to Sarah, with one writing: "Oh no I'm so sorry Sarah he meant so much to you," while another wrote: "My deepest condolences for your loss." A third added: "So sorry for your loss. Sending you and his family my condolences and prayers."

Sarah's Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon also responded, writing: "So sorry to hear this! How awful. And how sad."

George passed away at the age of 67 following a battle with cancer. Sarah also released a statement following George's death, which read: "I am gutted at the loss of my friend and business partner. I intended to work alongside George for as long as women wear shoes.

Sarah was incredibly close to George Malkemus

"I feel profoundly honoured by the years we spent in business, but more so the years we spent as friends. He was both inspired and inspiring.

"He was grace, exquisite taste, principled, and unabashedly in love with his work, his life in the shoe business, and all things beautiful.

George passed away from cancer

"He brought passion and knowledge and delight to the office every day and we were all better for being in his company. My heart goes out to his beloved husband, Tony.

"The gentleman that was George Malkemus III will be deeply missed by all those he loved and all those who had the great privilege to call him friend and partner."

